Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Hezbollah reports counterattacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling on several villages in southern Lebanon on Monday, while Hezbollah announced two separate operations targeting Israeli forces since the morning.

Israeli air raids struck the villages of Borj Kalawyh, Sarifa, Kfar Tibnit, Sajd, Jabal al-Rafi, Debaal, Shhour, Braachit, and Qana. Artillery fire also targeted the towns of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, Mifadoun, and Henniya.

In response, Hezbollah said in two separate statements that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the village of Al-Qantara using rockets, as well as a newly established command position in Al-Bayada, using explosive-laden drones that “hit their targets accurately.”

The group also published video footage showing attacks on an Israeli military vehicle and a bulldozer in Al-Bayada and Bint Jbeil using drone strikes.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 8,500 Israeli violations —including excavation and bulldozing operations, shelling, and the use of phosphorus munitions were recorded since March 2. The Lebanese Health Ministry has recorded 2,679 deaths and 8,229 injuries nationwide.

The Israeli army reported 735 injuries among its officers and soldiers since early March, including 44 in critical condition and 100 moderately injured, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “special project” to counter drone threats is underway, noting that progress will take time.