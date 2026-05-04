President Barzani, caretaker PM Al-Sudani call for faster Iraqi government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzan and Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Monday discussed political developments and efforts to form a new federal government.

Both sides stressed the need to accelerate government formation in a way that meets the expectations of all components of the Iraqi people.

The talks also covered political, economic, and development achievements during the current government’s term, with Barzani noting Al-Sudani’s role in managing understandings between Baghdad and Erbil within constitutional and legal frameworks.

Barzani is on a two-day visit to Baghdad to discuss key political files, including government formation and relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. He is expected to hold a series of meetings with Iraqi political leaders and officials, including figures from the Shiite Coordination Framework and Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, as well as other political forces.