Caretaker PM commits to “building friendships” for Iraq's future

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday outlined his foreign policy approach, stressing that Iraq’s stability depends on international cooperation, not confrontation.

In a post on X, Al-Sudani stated that he has prioritized “building friendships that serve Iraq,” arguing that sustainable security, development, and prosperity require strong regional and global ties.

Since assuming responsibility, I have been committed to building friendships that serve Iraq. From the very beginning, I understood that it is relationships of friendship, not hostility, that ensure our country’s stability, growth, and prosperity. — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) December 3, 2025

His remarks come as Iraq enters a critical phase of government formation following the November 11 parliamentary elections, where the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), a coalition of Iran-aligned parties, emerged as the largest bloc with the authority to nominate the next prime minister.

Iraq’s leadership structure is shaped by an informal power-sharing system that assigns the premiership to a Shia, the speakership to a Sunni, and the presidency to a Kurd.

Despite Al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development (Al-Ima'ar Wal-Tanmiya) Coalition winning 46 seats—more than any other single bloc—his path to a second term remains uncertain due to rifts within the CF, which first backed him in 2022.

Former Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition secured 29 seats, and his Dawa Party has formally nominated him for a third term.

Sunni blocs, which hold 77 seats, have formed a National Political Council to unify their stance in negotiations, while Kurdish parties secured 56 seats. Both blocs are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next government—a process that has historically taken months to finalize.

