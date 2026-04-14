President Barzani calls for political unity on 38th Anfal anniversary

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday urged Baghdad to compensate victims of the Anfal campaign, marking the 38th anniversary of what he described as “a horrific act” committed by Iraq’s former regime.

Barzani said the campaign killed more than 182,000 civilians, calling it “a brutal attempt to eradicate a peaceful people,” which left “deep scars that continue to affect our nation today.”

ئەمڕۆ یادی به‌ئازارى (38) ساڵەی شاڵاوە بەدناوەکانی ئەنفالى 1988 دەکەینەوە. ئەو تاوانه‌ سامناكه‌ى ڕژێمی پێشووی عێراق ئه‌نجامى دا كه‌ زياتر لە 182 هەزار منداڵ، ئافره‌ت، پیاو و گەنجی بێتاوانى كوردستانى، تيايدا بوونە قوربانی. ئه‌نفال ته‌نيا تاوانێك نه‌بوو، به‌ڵكوو هەوڵی نه‌زۆكى… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) April 14, 2026

While calling for material and moral compensation in line with rulings by Iraq’s High Criminal Court, Barzani reaffirmed efforts to secure international recognition of Anfal as genocide, and highlighted ongoing work to locate mass graves, return victims’ remains to the homeland, and expand services for affected families.

He stressed that safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional status requires unity among political forces, describing such cooperation as “the highest form of respect for the martyrs’ sacrifices” and a guarantee for future generations.

About The Genocide

The Anfal campaign, which began in 1986, intensified in 1988, and continued through 1989, was led by Ali Hassan al-Majid —infamously known as "Chemical Ali." He served as Secretary General of the Baath Party’s Northern Bureau and military governor of the region, while the military operations were commanded by former Iraqi Defense Minister Sultan Hashim.

On May 3, 2011, the Iraqi High Criminal Court classified the Anfal campaign as a “crime against humanity and genocide,” convicting al-Majid, who was also behind the chemical attack on Halabja. He was sentenced to death and executed on January 25, 2010.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has designated April 14 annually as a day of remembrance for the victims of this genocide.