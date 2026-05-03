Trump rejects Iran proposal to end war

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal to end the war on Sunday, describing it as “not acceptable” after reviewing its terms, in remarks to Israeli broadcaster Kan News.

However, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that diplomatic contacts remain ongoing.

Earlier today, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that Tehran is reviewing the US response to its ceasefire proposal and will issue a reply after completing its assessment.

Iranian media, citing a senior official, reported that Tehran submitted a 14-point proposal through mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days. The plan includes sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, guarantees against further attacks, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade, while postponing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.