Israeli airstrikes kill two in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes killed two people in southern Lebanon on Sunday, with warplanes carrying out five strikes and artillery fire in Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil districs, Lebanese media reported.

Israeli machine-gun fire reportedly targeted the eastern outskirts of Naqoura in the Tyre district.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that it attacked gatherings of Israeli military vehicles and troops at several locations in Bint Jbeil and Tyre, in addition to targeting a Nimera vehicle carrying a command team in Al-Bayada and a newly installed surveillance camera at a command post.

Earlier today, Lebanese media stated that Israeli strikes killed and wounded at least 20 people across southern Lebanon.The Lebanese Health Ministry has recorded 2,679 deaths and 8,229 injuries nationwide.