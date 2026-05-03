Iraq security roundup: Killings, drownings, and cross-border shooting incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Armed Killing Incident (Babil)

A young man was killed in al-Shomali district after being shot by his cousin. The attack occurred as the victim was returning from escorting his mother to a pilgrimage convoy.

Prostitution Network Sentencing (Dhi Qar)

Two lawyers were sentenced to two years in prison by Dhi Qar Criminal Court after being convicted of forming a prostitution network in Nasiriyah, under amended anti-prostitution laws.

Body Found, Vehicle Stolen (Diyala)

The body of a young man from Fallujah was discovered near Jadida al-Shatt on the Baghdad–Kirkuk road. He had been stabbed to death, and his Dodge Charger vehicle was stolen, according to family testimony.

Organized Robbery Gang Sentenced (Baghdad)

A criminal court in Karkh sentenced three individuals to 15 years in prison for carrying out armed robberies targeting homes in al-Shaala district. Authorities said the group used weapons to threaten residents and steal property.

IED Explosion Injures Soldier (Nineveh)

An Iraqi army non-commissioned officer was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated against a military vehicle during a search operation in Hatra island area, damaging the front of the vehicle.

Drowning and Suicide Cases (Wasit)

Four children drowned while swimming in al-Shuwaija marsh, with search operations ongoing for additional victims. In a separate incident, a student died by suicide after shooting himself inside the Technical Institute in Kut.

Fishermen Shot (Basra)

Two Iraqi fishermen were injured after a Kuwaiti patrol opened fire near buoy 11 in Khor Abdullah, within Iraqi territorial waters. They were transported to a nearby medical center by Iraqi maritime forces.