Iraq security roundup: Killings, drownings, and cross-border shooting incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Armed Killing Incident (Babil)
A young man was killed in al-Shomali district after being shot by his cousin. The attack occurred as the victim was returning from escorting his mother to a pilgrimage convoy.
Prostitution Network Sentencing (Dhi Qar)
Two lawyers were sentenced to two years in prison by Dhi Qar Criminal Court after being convicted of forming a prostitution network in Nasiriyah, under amended anti-prostitution laws.
Body Found, Vehicle Stolen (Diyala)
The body of a young man from Fallujah was discovered near Jadida al-Shatt on the Baghdad–Kirkuk road. He had been stabbed to death, and his Dodge Charger vehicle was stolen, according to family testimony.
Organized Robbery Gang Sentenced (Baghdad)
A criminal court in Karkh sentenced three individuals to 15 years in prison for carrying out armed robberies targeting homes in al-Shaala district. Authorities said the group used weapons to threaten residents and steal property.
IED Explosion Injures Soldier (Nineveh)
An Iraqi army non-commissioned officer was injured when an improvised explosive device detonated against a military vehicle during a search operation in Hatra island area, damaging the front of the vehicle.
Drowning and Suicide Cases (Wasit)
Four children drowned while swimming in al-Shuwaija marsh, with search operations ongoing for additional victims. In a separate incident, a student died by suicide after shooting himself inside the Technical Institute in Kut.
Fishermen Shot (Basra)
Two Iraqi fishermen were injured after a Kuwaiti patrol opened fire near buoy 11 in Khor Abdullah, within Iraqi territorial waters. They were transported to a nearby medical center by Iraqi maritime forces.