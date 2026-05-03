Bomb blast wounds Iraqi soldier in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A roadside bomb injured an Iraqi warrant officer on Sunday in Nineveh, northern Iraq, a region long affected by ISIS activity.

A security source told Shafaq News that the device detonated near a military vehicle in the Hatra desert area while units from the West Nineveh Operations Command were carrying out a search mission, damaging the front of the vehicle and injuring its driver.

The group behind the attack remains unknown.

Nineveh, once a stronghold of ISIS when the group seized large parts of Iraq in 2014, still sees sporadic insurgent activity despite its territorial defeat. In February, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets carried out airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in the province’s western desert, killing four militants and destroying logistical facilities.

Read more: On ISIS defeat anniversary, Iraq confronts a reawakening insurgency