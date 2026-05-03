Nobel laureate Mohammadi in critical condition after prison transfer

Shafaq News- Tehran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi is in critical condition in a cardiac intensive care unit in northwestern Iran, two days after being transferred from prison to hospital, according to a foundation run by her family.

The Narges Foundation indicated that her blood pressure remains dangerously unstable and that treatment has so far focused on stabilizing her condition with oxygen support.

Mohammadi was moved from prison to a hospital in Zanjan on Friday following what the foundation described as a “catastrophic deterioration” in her health, including loss of consciousness and a severe heart attack. Her family believes she had suffered a previous cardiac episode in late March.

The foundation stated that her condition can only be effectively treated if she is transferred to her medical team in Tehran.

Mohammadi, in her 50s, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize while in detention for her campaign for women’s rights and opposition to the death penalty in Iran.

In February, the foundation reported that she had been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison by a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad. The ruling included six years on charges of “assembly and collusion against national security” and 18 months for “propaganda against the government,” along with a two-year internal exile to Khusf and a two-year travel ban.

She was arrested on December 12, 2025, after publicly criticizing the death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi. Prosecutors at the time accused her of making provocative remarks during a memorial ceremony and encouraging chants deemed disruptive to public order.