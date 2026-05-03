Kurdistan Asayish arrest nine ISIS suspects in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish security forces (Asayish) arrested nine suspected ISIS members during security operations across several areas of Al-Sulaymaniyah province, the agency’s operations directorate announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Asayish said it conducted the arrests in coordination with Iraqi security forces following intelligence sharing and surveillance. The operations took place between April 1 and April 27, 2026.

In February, the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, affiliated with the Supreme Judicial Council, said Iraq had received 5,704 ISIS suspects of 61 nationalities.

Transfers began in January under arrangements involving the US Central Command following unrest in northeastern Syria. Iraqi authorities are holding the suspects in high-security facilities, sources told Shafaq News.

Read more: How eastern Syria could reignite a cross-border threat with Iraq