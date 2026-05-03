Iran reviews US response to ceasefire plan amid stalled talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is reviewing the US response to its ceasefire proposal, Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday, indicating that it will issue a reply after completing its assessment.

In remarks carried by local media outlets, Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei indicated that Washington’s position had been conveyed through Pakistani intermediaries and is now under consideration.

According to Iranian media, Tehran has put forward a 14-point proposal through mediators calling for a comprehensive end to the war within 30 days. The plan includes sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, guarantees against further attacks, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade, while deferring negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program to a later stage.

Trump, however, expressed skepticism about the proposal, indicating it is unlikely to gain approval as Iran “has not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions over past decades. He also left open the possibility of renewed military action, warning, “If they misbehave, we’ll see.”

Baqaei stressed that “Iran does not accept negotiations under ultimatum and deadlines,” adding that the concept of guarantees in any agreement is based on internal leverage rather than external commitments, with field pressure seen as a key factor in ensuring implementation.

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