Kuwait detains four in alleged maritime infiltration attempt

Kuwait detains four in alleged maritime infiltration attempt
2026-05-03T16:56:42+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it thwarted an attempted infiltration through its territorial waters and detained four individuals.

Earlier today, Badran Al-Tamimi, head of the Iraqi Fishermen Association in Basra, told Shafaq News that two Iraqi fishermen were wounded by gunfire from a Kuwaiti patrol.

The Kuwait ministry did not specify the nationality of the detainees or whether the incident was linked to the reported shooting of the fishermen in Iraq.

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