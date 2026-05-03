Kuwait detains four in alleged maritime infiltration attempt

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it thwarted an attempted infiltration through its territorial waters and detained four individuals.

المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع : القبض على عدد (4) متسللين حاولوا دخول البلاد بحراًصرح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان أن القوات المسلحة تمكنت صباح يوم أمس من إحباط عملية تسلل بحرية عبر المياه الإقليمية الكويتية، حيث تم ضبط عدد (4) متسللين… pic.twitter.com/HvGqfv3fWA — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) May 3, 2026

Earlier today, Badran Al-Tamimi, head of the Iraqi Fishermen Association in Basra, told Shafaq News that two Iraqi fishermen were wounded by gunfire from a Kuwaiti patrol.

The Kuwait ministry did not specify the nationality of the detainees or whether the incident was linked to the reported shooting of the fishermen in Iraq.