President Barzani in Baghdad to push for breakthrough in government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani began his visit to Baghdad on Monday with talks with leaders of the Coordination Framework, the Shiite-led bloc that holds decisive influence over the formation of Iraq’s next federal government.

Discussions focused on three key issues Barzani had outlined before leaving Erbil: the political process, efforts to form a new cabinet, and the longstanding constitutional relationship between Erbil and Baghdad.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی لەگەڵ سەرکردەکانی چوارچێوەی هەماهەنگی کۆبووەوەhttps://t.co/BUysAfGxys pic.twitter.com/sAg02ZITCv — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) May 4, 2026

Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness to fully support and cooperate with whoever is tasked with forming the next government.

Both sides stressed the need for a cabinet capable of governing effectively and addressing the demands of all Iraqi communities, rather than one shaped solely by coalition bargaining.

They also agreed on the importance of keeping Iraq insulated from regional tensions.

Barzani’s visit is set to continue through Tuesday, with meetings scheduled with caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi, Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, and the leadership of the Sunni National Political Council.