Yazidi girl freed from ISIS in Iraq’s Sinjar

Shafaq News- Erbil

A 19-year-old Yazidi girl has been freed from ISIS captivity, Hussein Qaidi, the Office of Kidnapped Yazidis Director, told Shafaq on Monday, without providing further details about the operation.

The girl, originally from Qani village in Sinjar district, was abducted in 2014 during ISIS’s assault on the area.

“Efforts by the office are ongoing, with direct support from Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, to rescue the remaining abductees and missing persons,” Qaidi said.

The number of rescued Yazidis has now reached 3,595, most of whom are women and children.

Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking religious minority mainly concentrated in Iraq’s Nineveh province —particularly in Sinjar, Shekhan, Bashiqa, and Bahzani— were subjected in August 2014 to a genocidal campaign by ISIS in Sinjar, which killed thousands of Yazidi men and abducted thousands more, mostly women and children.