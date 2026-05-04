Iran denies entry to US vessels in Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Army on Monday prevented US ships and destroyers from transiting the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the country’s Khatam al-Anbiya warned that commercial vessels crossing the strategic waterway must coordinate with Iranian forces.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stressed that Tehran would defend its interests and oversee the gateway, arguing that Washington’s actions had fueled instability rather than contained it. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also confirmed that no changes had been made to the Strait’s management, warning that vessels failing to comply with its protocols would face forceful interception.

US President Donald Trump unveiled “Project Freedom,” a naval operation aimed at escorting stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command later outlined that more than 100 aircraft and around 15,000 US troops will be deployed as part of the operation, describing the mission as “defensive” and “essential to regional security.”