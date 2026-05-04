Iranian toman approaches 200,000-per-dollar threshold on Hormuz tensions

Shafaq News- Tehran

The US dollar traded at around 190,900 tomans in Iran’s open market on Monday (1 toman = 10 rial) nearing the 200,000 threshold amid mounting pressure on the national currency.

Data from exchange monitoring platforms indicated continued upward movement, with traders expecting further gains if political and security tensions persist.

The rise came after US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would begin assisting stranded vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, guiding them out of the waterway under the initiative of “Project Freedom,” warning that any interference would be met with force. Iran, in turn, warned US forces against entering the strait, saying it would respond to any foreign military action it deems a threat.