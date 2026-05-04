Iran claims missiles struck US Navy frigate near Hormuz; Washington denies

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian media reported on Monday that a US Navy frigate was struck by two missiles near the port city of Jask in southern Iran, at the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, after allegedly ignoring warnings from the Iranian Navy to halt, a claim the US military denied.

Fars News Agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cited unnamed local sources as saying the vessel was operating in waters off Jask and retreated following the reported strikes. The report did not include details on casualties, damage, or the ship’s status.

مصادر محلية: صاروخان يصيبان فرقاطة أمريكية بعد تجاهل تحذير من ايران (https://t.co/BptmqVs8lU)أفادت مصادر إخبارية محلية في جنوب ايران بإصابة فرقاطة تابعة للبحرية الأمريكية بصاروخين. pic.twitter.com/gCC1RdiVuu — وكالة أنباء فارس (@arabicfarsnews) May 4, 2026

Tasnim News Agency, also citing an unnamed Iranian military source, separately claimed that Iranian armed forces had opened fire on American naval vessels in the area.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said “no US Navy ships have been struck,” describing the Iranian reports as fabricated. It added that US forces are continuing to support Project Freedom and enforce a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

🚫 CLAIM: Iranian state media claims that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles. ✅ TRUTH: No U.S. Navy ships have been struck. U.S. forces are supporting Project Freedom and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports. pic.twitter.com/VFxovxLU6G — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 4, 2026

The incident occurred on the first day of launching Project Freedom, a US military operation ordered by President Donald Trump. According to CENTCOM, the operation includes the deployment of 15,000 service members, guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft across land and sea, and multi-domain unmanned systems aimed at securing commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper described the mission as defensive, saying it is intended to support regional stability and the global economy, alongside ongoing naval enforcement measures.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s navy issued a warning to maritime traffic, stating that any vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz without prior Iranian authorization would be “targeted and destroyed.” Iranian officials have maintained that passage through the strait requires Tehran’s approval —a position rejected by Washington and under international maritime law.