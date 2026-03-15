Iran allows some ships through Hormuz but rejects ceasefire talks

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday revealed that several countries have requested safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that its military has already escorted some vessels through the strategic waterway despite the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.

Speaking to CBS News, Araghchi said Tehran had been approached by multiple governments seeking transit guarantees for commercial shipping, though he declined to name them. The Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global seaborne oil trade, has been largely closed since March 2 after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared it shut in response to the US-Israeli military offensive launched on February 28. Shipping traffic fell sharply as major carriers suspended operations.

Araghchi also ruled out ceasefire talks with the United States, and Iran had “never requested negotiations” and would continue defending itself. A big part of previous US-Iran negotiations, Tehran's stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, previously verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency, now lies buried under the rubble of bombed nuclear facilities, he said.

Addressing Iran’s missile and drone strikes on Gulf states, he clarified that the attacks targeted locations used by US forces to launch operations against Iran. Iranian strikes since the war began have hit several Gulf countries, including Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, drawing condemnation from regional governments and Washington.