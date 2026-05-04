Tehran rejects US military deployment in Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday accused the United States of fueling tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Tehran will defend its interests and manage the strategic waterway.

In a statement, Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, argued that Washington’s actions have contributed to instability rather than containing it, describing Iran as the “key guarantor” of the Strait’s security.

He added that the United States cannot resolve regional challenges through repeated miscalculations and pressure, noting that the gateway remained open to all maritime traffic before “the joint US-Israeli war on Iran.”

Rejecting US humanitarian claims, he questioned Washington’s credibility, charging it with undermining diplomatic efforts through repeated violations during ongoing negotiations.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump introduced “Project Freedom,” a naval operation aimed at escorting stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command later detailed that more than 100 aircraft and around 15,000 US troops will be deployed as part of the operation, describing the mission as “defensive” and “essential to regional security.”

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya warned that any vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz must coordinate with Iranian forces, while alleging Washington of “theft and piracy in open waters.”