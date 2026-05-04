Iraq draws students from 60 countries, opening 4th  'Study in Iraq' cycle

Shafaq News- Shafaq News

More than 5,000 international students from roughly 60 countries have enrolled in Iraqi universities through the "Study in Iraq" program since its launch, Iraq's acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Hallo al-Askari, said Monday, with the ministry opening applications for the program's fourth edition, covering the 2026–2027 academic year.

Speaking at a press conference, al-Askari said the platform is now accepting undergraduate applications through the end of July 2026, with separate deadlines for graduate programs. Seventy-eight public and private universities are participating, offering programs across scientific and humanities disciplines.

The program provides full and partial scholarships, covering tuition and accommodation, at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. Al-Askari said the fourth edition aims to go beyond sustaining previous enrollment numbers, with an explicit focus on broadening academic and cultural diversity among applicants.

"Study in Iraq" is an official initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, designed to attract Arab and non-Arab students alike through a centralized online platform. Al-Askari described it as a practical expression of Iraq's internationalization policy and “a strategic channel for drawing international talent into the country's academic system.”

Applications are open at the program's official platform from May 4.

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