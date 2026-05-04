Kirkuk oil exports hold at 200K bpd amid Kurdistan supply drop

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq continues to export around 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Kirkuk, despite a decline in supplies from the Kurdistan Region, sources at the North Oil Company told Shafaq News on Monday.

Approximately 30,000 bpd of the total exports has been supplied from the Kurdistan Region, the sources explained, adding that reduced production in the area in recent weeks, due to the suspension of operations by several oil companies, “has affected overall export volumes.”

A resumption of activity by these companies could increase export volumes through Turkiye to between 400,000 and 500,000 bpd.

“To offset part of the shortfall, the North Oil Company has begun transporting crude from southern fields within Kirkuk province, at a rate of about 50,000 bpd,” the sources said, noting that the oil is delivered by tanker trucks to the K1 station before being pumped through the Kirkuk–Kurdistan pipeline.

These measures are part of an operational plan aimed at maintaining stable oil flows and avoiding a sharp decline in exports amid technical and operational challenges affecting some fields. “The reliance on tanker transport is a temporary solution to sustain supplies until halted fields resume operations, and oil companies return to normal activity.”

The Kirkuk–Kurdistan pipeline remains a key export route, used to transport part of the province’s output along with additional volumes supplied from other areas. The current situation requires coordination between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government “to ensure stable production and exports.”