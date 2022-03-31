Kurdistan earned about nine billion dollars from oil, report

Shafaq News/ Deloitte Company released an audited report detailing oil and gas exports, production costs, and revenues for 2021 in the Kurdistan Region.

A statement by the KRG Department of Information Technology (DIT) said today, Thursday, that according to Deloitte, which analyzes the oil and gas industry on a quarterly basis, Kurdistan exported a total of 152 million barrels of oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan at $59.4 per barrel.

The report showed that the total revenues generated from oil amounted to nine billion dollars. About 44% of them entered the treasury of the regional government.