Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan earned about nine billion dollars from oil, report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-31T18:35:59+0000
Kurdistan earned about nine billion dollars from oil, report

Shafaq News/ Deloitte Company released an audited report detailing oil and gas exports, production costs, and revenues for 2021 in the Kurdistan Region.

A statement by the KRG Department of Information Technology (DIT) said today, Thursday, that according to Deloitte, which analyzes the oil and gas industry on a quarterly basis, Kurdistan exported a total of 152 million barrels of oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan at $59.4 per barrel.

The report showed that the total revenues generated from oil amounted to nine billion dollars. About 44% of them entered the treasury of the regional government.

related

United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-09-12 13:28:05
United Kingdom reiterates support for Kurdistan Region

Semalka-Fishkhabour border crossing reopened after 40 days of closure

Date: 2022-01-25 15:12:31
Semalka-Fishkhabour border crossing reopened after 40 days of closure

Erbil to start exporting gas and oil

Date: 2022-02-07 20:25:37
Erbil to start exporting gas and oil

President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 17:10:16
President Barzani arrives in Tehran

Kurdistan Region President receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-09-12 14:00:58
Kurdistan Region President receives Ambassador of Saudi Arabia

Emirati companies pondering investment prospects in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-25 15:52:33
Emirati companies pondering investment prospects in Kurdistan

ICRC reveals its contribution to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-05-17 13:27:57
ICRC reveals its contribution to the healthcare system in the Kurdistan region

Kurdistan leaders condole the death of a national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan

Date: 2021-08-08 22:07:02
Kurdistan leaders condole the death of a national Kurdish figure in Kazakhstan