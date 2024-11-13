Iraq’s finance committee and Oil Minister discuss resolving oil disputes with Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Parliament's Finance Committee, Atwan al-Atawani, discussed with Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul Ghani ways to resolve outstanding issues with the Kurdistan Region and resume oil exports from the region.

In the ministry headquarters, the discussion covered the latest developments and agreements to end the oil dispute with the Kurdistan Region, highlighting key technical obstacles. This coincided with the arrival of the proposed draft amendment to the budget law, which was sent by the government to parliament for voting, aimed at addressing this issue.

The meeting also covered Iraq's oil policy, the ministry's negotiation efforts with OPEC to secure Iraq’s production share, and plans to develop the domestic oil industry to meet the country’s fuel needs, particularly for electricity generation and gasoline, toward self-sufficiency.

In this context, the Chairman of Finance Committee stated that "the meeting aims to reach a final agreement on resuming oil exports through the Turkish Ceyhan pipeline."

The Head of the Finance Committee also suggested that the proposed amendment to the budget law could be a key step toward resolving the oil dispute with a comprehensive national vision, noting that the halt in oil exports from the region “has caused significant financial losses for Iraq.”

For his part, the Minister of Oil emphasized Iraq's commitment to OPEC unity to ensure stable oil prices.