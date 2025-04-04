‘Misleading’: Iraq slams Kurdistan oil group

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Oil rejected, on Friday, recent claims by the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR), labeling them “inaccurate and misleading.”

The ministry refuted APIKUR’s March statement, which alleged Baghdad had refused to engage on contracts between its member companies and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), reiterating its commitment to implementing the amended Federal Budget Law passed on February 2, 2025, and citing “tangible steps” taken to show good faith.

It criticized what it described as “legally unsubstantiated demands” by some parties, claiming these undermine dialogue and violate previously agreed principles. The ministry stressed that future negotiations must align with the federal budget framework, safeguard national resources, and uphold Iraq’s obligations to international investors.

The ministry also called for immediate talks to resume oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye Pipeline (ITP).

Under the revised budget law, oil produced in the Kurdistan Region must be delivered to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) or directly to the Ministry of Oil. An international consultant has been appointed to audit actual production and transportation costs, which will guide reimbursement to the KRG.

Until the review is complete, a temporary payment mechanism will continue to facilitate financial transfers.