US steers commercial ships through Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US Navy will remain near the Strait of Hormuz to deter potential Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, Axios reported on Monday, noting that the approach centers on surveillance and risk reduction.

Citing US officials familiar with the matter, the outlet indicated that the Navy will provide vessels with real-time guidance on the safest transit routes through the Strait, particularly lanes assessed to be clear of Iranian naval mines. The initiative, however, stops short of committing to direct naval escorts.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom,” a naval operation to escort stranded vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. Describing the move as a “humanitarian effort” aimed at assisting “neutral and innocent bystanders,” he reiterated that ships belonging to countries not involved in the Iran-US-Israel conflict should be able to pass safely through the restricted strategic maritime gateway.

The escalation began after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked shipping in the Strait. Washington later enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, with Trump describing it as “more effective than the bombing.”