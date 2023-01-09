Security forces capture two networks that plotted attacks in Erbil on new year's eve: source
Shafaq News/ Security forces have apprehended the members of two networks with ties to the Islamic State extremist group, a source from inside the Security Council of the Kurdistan region revealed on Monday.
The two groups, according to the source, plotted to carry out attacks on new year's eve in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.
"The council will reveal more details in a statement later," the source said.