Israel hit southern Lebanon, Hezbollah attacks military positions

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 16:46)

The Israeli military carried out a series of airstrikes on several villages in southern Lebanon on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of multiple civilians, while Hezbollah continued its attacks on Israeli forces deployed in the region.

Local media sources reported that the Israeli strikes since early morning targeted the towns of Kfartebnit, Arnoun, Aytit, Al-Sawana, Choukin, Shuhur, Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, Froun, Kfar Melki, Al-Qsaiba, Al-Qulaila, Al-Mansouri, Siddiqin, Kfara, Taffahata, and Hadatha in southern Lebanon. Additional strikes reportedly hit the villages of Libbaya, Sohmor, Yahmar, and Ain Al-Tineh in western Beqaa.

The Israeli attacks killed two in Srifa, while in Zreriyeh, one person was killed, and two were injured.

The Israeli military said earlier that it had launched a wave of strikes targeting what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل بدأ جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي بمهاجمة بنى تحتية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في عدد من المناطق بجنوب لبنان. — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 14, 2026

Lebanese authorities have recorded more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 2,896 people and injured 8,824 others, including women and children.

In response, Hezbollah issued five separate statements announcing attacks on Israeli troop concentrations and military vehicles in the area of Al-Bayyada using rockets and artillery shells. The group also said it struck a Merkava tank in the same village with a guided missile, confirming a direct hit.

Hezbollah further said it shelled Israeli forces positioned inside a house in the village of Deir Seryan and claimed it set an Israeli tank on fire in Kfarkela after hitting it with a guided missile.

Israeli Army Radio reported that three were wounded, including two in critical condition, after a Hezbollah drone struck a site in Ras Al-Naqoura along the border.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing a source at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, revealed that most injuries among soldiers caused by Hezbollah drone attacks were concentrated in the face, neck, and hands.

In press remarks, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that there is a “clear understanding of the threat posed by Hezbollah drones”, adding that “work is underway to develop rapid solutions to counter them.”