Iraqi leaders, ministerial nominees gather at parliament ahead of al-Zaidi cabinet vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Senior Iraqi political leaders and ministerial nominees converged on the Iraqi Parliament on Thursday as lawmakers prepared to vote on Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi's government and ministerial program.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived at the building and was received by Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi, Shafaq News correspondent reported from the scene. Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani were also present.

Among the political figures attending were Ammar al-Hakim, head of the al-Hikma Movement; Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition; Ahmed al-Asadi, head of the Sumariyoun Movement; and Qais al-Khazali, secretary-general of Asaib Ahl al-Haq- alongside nominees for ministerial portfolios.

Despite the gathering, some portfolios remain unresolved. Sources close to al-Zaidi told Shafaq News that discussions over names submitted by political blocs are still ongoing.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead