Adnan Al-Taie’s political program halted for 45 days

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) suspended the broadcast of the “Al-Haq Yuqal” program hosted by Adnan Al-Taie for 45 days over “unprofessionalism” in presentation and dialogue management.

The CMC also issued a warning to UTV, which airs the program, ordering the removal of the violating episodes broadcast on May 4 and May 12 from digital platforms, accusing the show of breaching Iraq’s media broadcasting regulations related to public decency, professional standards, accuracy, neutrality, and balanced coverage, as well as airing content deemed harmful to Iraq’s social fabric or containing language considered mocking, demeaning, or offensive toward individuals or groups.

Al-Haq Yuqal, a political talk show focusing on Iraqi affairs and regional developments, has faced repeated suspensions and lawsuits in recent years. In March 2026, the CMC imposed a 20-day media appearance ban on Al-Taie over “a lack of neutrality” during an interview with political analyst Hashim Al-Kindi, while the program was suspended for seven days in May 2025 over alleged violations of broadcasting regulations.

Al-Taie has also faced legal complaints, including a lawsuit filed by Iraqi MP Alaa Al-Haidari in September 2025 over “indirect insults and reputational harm,” and another case in February 2023 accusing him of “inciting sectarian tensions and creating discord through the program.”

Iraq ranked 162nd out of 180 countries in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), falling seven places compared with last year.

Read more: The New era of control: Can Iraq's free press survive its politically-tainted rulers?