US places $15M bounty on IRGC drone makers

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to $15 million for information on individuals allegedly involved in operating an Iranian drone manufacturing company tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a statement, the US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program released photos of several individuals linked to Kimia Part Sivan (KIPAS), the drone production arm of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

Earlier this week, Washington imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and entities for allegedly facilitating the IRGC’s sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China.

All designations were issued under Executive Order 13224, which targets groups and entities accused by Washington of supporting terrorism. Under the measures, all property and interests belonging to sanctioned parties under US jurisdiction are blocked, while US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions involving them without authorization.