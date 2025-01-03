Biden considers potential law to restrict or ban Chinese drones

Shafaq News/ The Biden administration is considering new legislation that would limit or prohibit the use of Chinese-made drones within the United States, according to a report by Bloomberg on Friday. This initiative is part of a broader effort to address national security concerns related to China.

On Thursday, the US Department of Commerce announced it would seek feedback from businesses regarding a proposed rule aimed at restricting drones manufactured in China and Russia. The department has set a March 4 deadline for public comments.

The final decision on the matter is expected to rest with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, which will take office on January 20.

The Department of Commerce explained that the primary concern is the potential for China and Russia to leverage private companies to advance their national interests, particularly as Chinese firms dominate the global drone market.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stated, "Securing the drone technology supply chain is crucial to safeguarding our national security. The proposed rule is a key step in protecting the United States."

In recent weeks, drone-related incidents have garnered increased attention in the US, particularly following numerous reports from residents, especially in New Jersey, regarding "mysterious drones."

These reports prompted federal authorities to issue a rare statement, clarifying that these sightings did not pose a national security or public safety threat, with most of the observed drones either operating legally or being misidentified.

Drones became a focal point in Congress last year, with Republican lawmakers urging the Biden administration to declassify information about the risks associated with their use.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has been at the forefront of addressing technological concerns with China. Last year, the department proposed regulations to ban Chinese and Russian-made devices and software from being used in internet-connected vehicles.

Additionally, the US Treasury Department recently disclosed that it had been targeted in a cyberattack by a Chinese government-linked entity through a software provider, raising further concerns about cyber threats to US infrastructure.

If implemented, the proposed rule would aim to protect US national security from potential risks posed by Chinese-made drones, particularly in light of China's dominance in this vital industry.