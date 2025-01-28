US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China still in effect, White House confirms

Shafaq news/ White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt confirmed, on Tuesday, that tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China are still set to take effect next month.

Levitt, during her first media briefing, stated that there is no specific date for the imposition of tariffs on steel and copper.

President Trump is also considering new tariffs on China, which are scheduled to take effect this Saturday.

Last week, President Trump declared he would impose a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada starting February 1, unless the two countries take steps to address the dual challenges of fentanyl trafficking and immigration to the United States.

Trump confirmed during his inauguration that the tariffs are coming, stating that foreign nations will bear the cost of the duties, although these taxes are typically paid by local importers and often passed on to consumers.

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said her country will "continue to work to prevent the imposition of tariffs," but emphasized that Canada is also preparing response plans.

Meanwhile, Canadian Finance Minister Dominique LeBlanc remarked that Trump could be unpredictable, adding that "they should not be surprised and that Ottawa is fully prepared to respond to any of these scenarios."