Iraqi Parliament votes on PM-designate Al-Zaidi’s ministerial program

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament on Thursday approved the ministerial program presented by Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi during a special session held to grant confidence to the new government.

Lawmakers also began voting on several cabinet nominees following approval of the government agenda.

Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi opened the session with 270 lawmakers present out of 329 seats, according to parliament’s media office.

The vote comes after al-Halbousi asked al-Zaidi to read out the government’s ministerial agenda before lawmakers proceed with approving the cabinet lineup.

Tasmeem Alliance leader Amer al-Fayez earlier told Shafaq News that sufficient parliamentary support had been secured for the government to pass, adding that al-Zaidi’s cabinet would initially include 17 ministries, while six portfolios would be postponed, including defense, culture, water resources, and migration and displacement.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named Iraq's prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead