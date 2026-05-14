Iraq's cabinet ministers take constitutional oath after confidence vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's confirmed cabinet ministers took the constitutional oath of office Thursday before the Council of Representatives, formalizing their assumption of ministerial duties following a parliamentary confidence vote held earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and the ministers who secured parliamentary approval administered the oath in the chamber, with Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi presiding over the ceremony.

The oath-taking marks the constitutional conclusion of the cabinet formation process. Under Iraqi law, ministers assume their portfolios only after taking the constitutional oath before parliament.

Five ministerial portfolios —Planning, Culture, Reconstruction, Education, and Interior— remain vacant after their nominated candidates failed to secure the absolute majority required for confirmation. Those positions are expected to be filled through a subsequent parliamentary session, according to the constitutional framework governing cabinet formation.