5G and Global Ties: Iraq's Cabinet approves major telecom and diplomatic deals

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, held its 10th regular session on Tuesday, addressing key national developments and advancing major policy initiatives.

According to an official statement, the Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the National Mobile Telecommunications Company, which will operate the 5G national license in cooperation with Vodafone Group. “This step aligns with our commitment to modernizing Iraq’s telecommunications infrastructure and maximizing national revenues,” the government said in a statement.

The new company will be established as a private limited entity under the Companies Law No. 21 of 1997 (as amended), with equal participation from three government bodies: the Ministry of Communications' Al-Salam General Company, the State Pension Fund, and the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI). Each entity will hold an equal one-third share as a long-term investment. The government emphasized that “all major strategic decisions affecting the success of the national mobile license project will require prior approval from the Council of Ministers.”

Additionally, the Minister of Communications has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the project and providing periodic progress reports to the Council of Ministers.

Foreign Affairs and Diplomatic Agreements

The Council of Ministers also approved several key agreements aimed at strengthening Iraq’s international relations. It ratified the enforcement of a Memorandum of Understanding with Morocco for mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders. The Council also approved the Foreign Ministry’s proposal to establish an Indian Consulate General in Najaf Province.

Furthermore, the government endorsed an Air Services Agreement between Iraq and Jordan, which has been submitted to the Council of Representatives for approval and ratification.

“These diplomatic agreements reflect Iraq’s commitment to facilitating international cooperation and fostering stronger economic and political ties with key global partners,” the statement added.

The Council of Ministers reaffirmed its dedication to implementing policies that support economic growth, enhance public services, and strengthen Iraq’s regional and international standing.