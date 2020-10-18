India expresses readiness to invest in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received on Sunday the Indian Ambassador to Iraq, Birender Singh Yadav.

During the meeting, both parties discussed India's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Iraq in general, the Erbil-Baghdad relations, COVID-19 updates and the conditions of the Indian community in the Kurdistan Region.

The Indian ambassador expressed his country's readiness to strengthen relations with the Region, especially in the fields of energy, agriculture and information technology.