Indian jeweler sets sparkling record with ring containing about 12000 diamonds

Shafaq News/ A jeweler in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for designing a ring comprising of "12,638 diamonds".

Named as 'Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity', the floral-shaped luxury item is the first in the world to entail such high number of diamonds

25-year-old Harish Bansal, who designed the ring over a period that stretched for several months, was overwhelmed on his work being recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. While speaking to reporters, the UP-based jeweler said he has no intention of selling the ring.

The ring is "priceless", he said. "It is a matter of pride," added Bansal, who began contemplating over its design since two years ago when he was learning the art of ring-making in Surat -- the diamond city of India.

The ring weighs over 165 grams, and is comfortable to wear, the jeweler pointed out. He initially tried to make a ring with 10,000 diamonds, but after re-working the design a several times he had to finally make a ring comprising of 12,638 diamonds.

The previous record of ring with the most number of diamonds is also held by an Indian jeweler. The record maintained by Guinness Book shows a ring maker in the country had earlier used 7,801 diamonds to make a ring.