"Breach of agreements" sparks Israeli Minister Smotrich's resignation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich resigned from his roles as Israel’s finance minister and a minister within the Defence Ministry.

A spokesperson for Smotrich attributed the resignation to the demand from Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir for additional ministerial positions upon his return to the government.

The spokesperson also highlighted a "breach of agreements" between Smotrich’s party, Ben-Gvir’s faction, and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

While the resignation is largely procedural, Smotrich intends to reclaim his ministerial posts once his parliamentary status is restored.

This manoeuvre is enabled by Israel’s "Norwegian Law," which allows ministers to temporarily step down from parliament to focus on their executive duties.

During this period, the next candidate on their party list takes their seat. If the minister later leaves the Cabinet, they can return to the Knesset, and the substitute member steps aside.

As a result, MK Yitzhak Kroizer of Otzma Yehudit will vacate his Knesset seat, allowing Smotrich to return as a legislator.

Despite the shift, Netanyahu’s coalition remains intact. The government successfully passed Israel’s 2025 budget in the Knesset last week, ensuring continued political stability for now.