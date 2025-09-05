Hezbollah ministers walk out of Lebanese cabinet session discussing disarmament

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Friday, five Lebanese Shia ministers walked out of a cabinet session as discussions commenced on disarming "outlaw" armed groups, particularly Hezbollah.

The ministers include two from Hezbollah, two from the Amal Movement, and one independent.

During previous cabinet meetings on August 5 and 7, the government tasked the army with formulating a plan to confine all weapons to state forces, following intense US pressure to implement its disarmament proposal.

Lebanese media outlets reported that the army's disarmament plan extends over 15 months with gradual phases starting from Beirut and covering various regions. However, the Lebanese army has not disclosed any details regarding the plan.

Hezbollah has repeatedly and categorically refused the disarmament initiative, warning that there would be "no life" in the country should such a thing occur.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is scheduled to address the developments later today, as the Iran-backed group maintains its rejection of any disarmament before Israeli forces withdraw from southern Lebanon and release the country's prisoners.