Israeli airstrike kills one civilian in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ An Israeli airstrike on a building between the towns of Janata and Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr in south Lebanon resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several civilians, according to local reports.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the "hostile warplane launched an airstrike targeting a house" in Janata, located in the Tyre district, approximately 21 kilometers from the nearest border point with Israel. The attack caused the "martyrdom of a citizen" and "at least seven civilian injuries."

Local media reported that the injured, including children, were transported to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

Images and videos shared by local journalists depicted extensive damage to a multi-story building caused by the airstrike.

Ambulances were seen transporting dozens of injured people to nearby hospitals.

The attack follows a recent surge in hostilities, with Hezbollah launching more than 250 rockets at Israel within two days in its largest attack since the conflict began on October 7.

Hezbollah's targeting was a response to an Israeli airstrike in the town of Jwaya, southern Lebanon, which killed four Hezbollah members, including the prominent commander, Taleb Sami Abdallah, also known as Abu Talib, the leader of Hezbollah's 'Victory' unit.

Lebanese sources stated that Abu Talib is the highest-ranking Hezbollah official to be assassinated since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israeli military spokesman David Menser affirmed in a press conference that Israel "will respond forcefully to all attacks carried out by Hezbollah."

He added, "Israel will restore security on our northern border through diplomatic efforts or otherwise."

So far, the escalation has resulted in the deaths of at least 469 people in Lebanon, including at least 307 Hezbollah members and 90 civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Hezbollah statements and Lebanese official sources.

On the Israeli side, 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been reported killed. However, the Israeli figures are reported to be much higher, and the casualties among soldiers are higher.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States have agreed to set up a trilateral committee to discuss a roadmap for defusing tensions between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel.

The committee includes France, Israel, and the United States.

The United States expressed concerns over a possible escalation between the two sides.

According to Reuters, a senior US official said the United States is very concerned that hostilities between the Israeli army and Hezbollah could escalate to a full-out war, adding that specific security arrangements are needed for the area. A ceasefire in Gaza is not enough.

"We have had consistent and urgent conversations at different times with Israel and Lebanon over the eight months, from the very beginning of this crisis ... to keep this from developing into a full-out war that could have implications beyond elsewhere in the region," the official said.