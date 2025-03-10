EXCLUSIVE: Iraq’s 2025 budget ready for Parliament before March’s end

Shafaq News/ A governmental-parliamentary understanding exists regarding Iraq’s 2025 budget, a senior official confirmed on Monday, expecting it to reach Parliament before the end of March.

The financial and Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mudher Mohammad Saleh, told Shafaq News Agency, “There is an agreement between the Parliamentary Finance Committee, the Council of Ministers, and the Ministry of Finance regarding the budget tables.”

Article 77/Second of the 2023 General Budget Law, Saleh added, stipulates that the Ministry of Finance must present the budget schedules annually, including amendments to operating and capital expenditures. "The ministry will submit the 2025 tables to the Council of Ministers for discussion and approval before forwarding them to Parliament," he explained.

The advisor also indicated that the budget schedules are expected to reach Parliament before the end of Ramadan (the Muslim fasting month), which coincides with the end of this month.

Earlier, an MP from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) echoed this, noting that the Ministry of Finance will send the budget tables to the Cabinet this week for discussion and voting.