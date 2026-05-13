Iraq’s artists defends cultural institutions against political bargaining

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Artists Syndicate pushed back on Wednesday against efforts to include the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities in Iraq’s political quota-sharing system, warning that treating cultural institutions as part of political bargaining risks weakening their national role.

It stressed that culture andarts cannot be reduced to a minor administrative sector or symbolic portfolio, describing them as central to Iraq’s historical memory, identity, and cultural presence, with a direct impact on education, social cohesion, and public awareness.

Rejecting the continued division of ministerial posts along partisan lines, the Syndicate reiterated that leadership of cultural institutions should be entrusted to qualified professionals selected strictly on merit.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi has yet to finalize his cabinet lineup and continues to review candidates submitted by political blocs and parties.