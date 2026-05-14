Ishraqat Kanoon bloc rejects Al-Zaidi government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Ishraqat Kanoon parliamentary bloc announced on Thursday its rejection of the government formed by Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi before its members walked out of parliament during the confidence vote session.

The bloc, led by Haider Al-Mutairi and consisting of eight lawmakers, said in a statement that any participation in government should be based on “clear foundations” that guarantee the building of effective state institutions, protect citizens’ rights, provide services and employment opportunities, and combat corruption in all its forms.

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The bloc said the imbalance between majority governments and parliamentary opposition, along with the continued reliance on political consensus arrangements, has hindered the building of state institutions and weakened accountability, contributing to ongoing political, economic, and service-related crises. “The participation in the executive authority requires presenting a successful and professional model for governing the state, away from party and sectarian quota-based systems.”

The statement also criticized the “absence of substantial reforms” and the “continued division of influence among political forces,” stressing that such practices remain “an obstacle to building a strong state capable of confronting challenges.”

The bloc said the government’s ministerial program does not adequately address Iraq’s major challenges and lacks effective solutions to accumulated crises, particularly corruption, unemployment, deteriorating public services, and economic weakness, while reaffirming its role as a “responsible national opposition.”