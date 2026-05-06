Ishraqat Kanoon bloc rejects quota-based cabinet formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ishraqat Kanoon bloc on Wednesday criticized efforts to create “appeasement posts” within the new Iraqi government, considering the current cabinet formation process “driven by quotas and political gains.”

Speaking at a joint press conference, movement head MP Haider al-Mutairi revealed that the current arrangements include proposals to create new deputy positions for the presidency and premiership, as well as ministries without portfolios, which represent a “continuation of quota-based practices.”

Ishraqat Kanoon emerged after Iraq’s 2021 elections, drawing on the momentum of the 2019 Tishreen protest movement. It brings together Shia independents who position themselves against quota-based power-sharing, advocating governance based on competence, anti-corruption measures, and institutional reform.

The movement currently holds 8 seats in the parliament.

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