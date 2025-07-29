Iraqi Parliament's Quota move silences Feyli Kurdish aspirations

Shafaq News

The decision to reclassify the Kurdish Feyli quota seat in Iraq’s parliament as a nationwide allocation—rather than limiting it to Wasit province—has ignited political and community backlash.

What was once a symbolic recognition of the Feyli Kurds’ historic presence in Wasit is now seen by many as a vulnerable tool of political bargaining, prompting renewed calls to restore the seat’s provincial scope and expand representation for a community long subjected to marginalization and forced displacement.

Enduring Legacy of Displacement and Exclusion

The Kurdish Feylis suffered systematic persecution under the Ba’athist regime, particularly during the 1970s and 1980s. They were targeted for their ethno-sectarian identity—being both Kurdish and Shiite—and labeled as “foreigners” despite generations of residence in Iraq.

Between 1970 and 1980, up to half a million Feylis were expelled to Iran. Many lost their citizenship, property, and civil rights. Over 15,000 young Feyli men disappeared during the purges, with their remains never recovered. Baghdad’s elite Feyli business and academic circles were especially targeted.

Despite the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime in 2003, many returnees still face bureaucratic barriers in reclaiming their original citizenship or accessing legal rights.

Historical and Political Context

The Kurdish Feyli quota seat was originally established as a recognition of the community’s longstanding presence in Wasit, particularly in cities like Kut, Al-Aziziyah, Al-Hai, Badrah, Zurbatiyah, and Jassan.

Political activist Haidar Hisham al-Feyli explained that the seat was secured after a sustained campaign by Feyli activists and was initially meant to include three seats before being reduced to one for political reasons.

“This seat was meant to reflect the aspirations of the Feyli Kurds,” Hisham told Shafaq News. “But now, instead of protecting their representation, it is being contested by figures outside the community due to weak safeguards and ineffective electoral oversight.”

He stressed that the seat lacks clear legal protections and has been subjected to external interference, allowing candidates who are not Feyli Kurds to contest under the quota. This, he said, has diluted the seat’s original purpose and fragmented the community’s electoral voice.

Kurdish Feyli MP Hussein Mardan stated that the Federal Court ruled that the Kurdish Feyli quota seat in the Iraqi parliament—out of a total of 329 seats—will be a national seat for all of Iraq does not benefit the Feyli component.

“If we assume that it must be a national seat, then at the very least the Feylis should be granted five seats, similar to the Christian component. A single national seat does not serve the Kurdish Feylis, especially considering that Feyli Kurdish candidates are not present across all Iraqi provinces,” He told Shafaq News.

Legal and Institutional Gaps

Critics highlight the failure of Iraq’s electoral commission to enforce identity-specific quotas, allowing political maneuvering that jeopardizes minority rights.

Rashid al-Budairi, a senior member of the “Services (Khadamat)” political alliance, argued that this shift contradicts the historical justice intended for the Kurdish Feylis. “They faced genocide, forced displacement, and systemic exclusion under the former regime.”

“Wasit should retain the seat as a matter of acquired and constitutional right. The recent move turns the quota into a bargaining chip, risking its appropriation by a single political faction.”

Beyond the Quota

While defending the quota's existence, some lawmakers also highlight the growing political engagement of Feyli Kurds outside the quota system. MP Bassem Nughaymish of Wasit noted that the community is not solely reliant on the reserved seat to enter the political arena.

“Feyli Kurds are full citizens of Wasit, not a minority in the traditional sense,” Nughaymish said. “They have successfully contested general parliamentary elections and hold key posts in the provincial government.”

According to Nughaymish, several key administrative roles in the province—such as municipal leadership in Kut and other directorates—are held by Feyli Kurds, reflecting their active participation in public life. He specifically mentioned Deputy Governor Nabil Shamma, the brother of renowned musician Naseer Shamma, as an example of the community’s strong local presence.

What’s Next?

With national elections on the horizon, the controversy over the Kurdish Feyli seat is likely to intensify. Calls for restoring the seat to Wasit and expanding the community’s representation are gaining momentum among activists and political allies. However, unless electoral regulations are tightened and community-led representation is prioritized, the quota may become symbolic rather than substantive.

“Without legal safeguards and genuine political will,” Hisham warned, “the quota will only serve as a façade, not a channel for real empowerment.”

