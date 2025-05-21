Two Arab members quit Kirkuk ruling coalition

Shafaq News/ Two Arab members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council pulled out of the ruling coalition on Wednesday, accusing their partners of breaking key terms of the power-sharing deal.

Council members Raad al-Saleh and Dhaher Anwar al-Aasi announced their withdrawal at a press conference, citing what they called “repeated breaches” of the agreement that underpinned the current administration.

One major grievance, al-Saleh stressed, is the “failure” to address the status of Arab detainees allegedly held in Kurdistan Region prisons—a file they claim has been neglected despite earlier promises. “This ongoing disregard erodes trust and undermines the foundation of our political partnership.”

The two officials also clarified they will retain their council seats and shift to an oversight role, insisting the move is unrelated to the upcoming elections.