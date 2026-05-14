Vessel escorted toward Iranian waters off UAE coast, says UKMTO

Shafaq News- Dubai

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday it had received a report that a vessel was taken toward Iranian territorial waters after being seized near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, the agency noted that the incident occurred approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah in the UAE, but it did not disclose further details regarding the identity of the vessel or the party responsible for taking it.

Iranian authorities have not yet issued an official comment on the incident.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have escalated since March, with the strategic waterway becoming a focal point of military and maritime confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Several ships among nine oil and gas tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Sunday remain within waters affected by the US naval blockade on Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing maritime tracking data.

Earlier, the US forces had prevented a Greek tanker carrying around two million barrels of Iraqi oil from continuing its voyage to Vietnam for “unknown” reasons. The Vietnamese government appealed to the United States to allow the oil shipment to proceed to its destination.