Al-Sulaymaniyah court postpones Lahur Sheikh Jangi trial indefinitely

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Second Criminal Court in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Thursday indefinitely postponed the trial of the leader of the People’s Front Party (PFP), Lahur Sheikh Jangi, Bolad Barai, and 10 other defendants in the “Laleh Zar” case, as tensions erupted inside the courtroom following the decision.

In a press conference, Hawar Mulla Star, a member of Sheikh Jangi’s defense team, said the court heard testimony from one witness and reviewed parts of the case file before deciding to keep the session open without setting a date for continuation.

The main complainants in the case, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, and Qubad Talabani, did not attend the session.

A source told Shafaq News that a young man inside the courtroom shouted slogans in support of Sheikh Jangi and detainees linked to the “Laleh Zar” case after the court announced the postponement. Security forces briefly detained him and confiscated his mobile phone, leading to tension and disorder inside and outside the courthouse.

Unlike previous hearings, Thursday’s session had been designated for officially recording the defendants’ statements before the judge after their testimonies were previously taken by the Kurdistan Region security agency as part of legal procedures.

The first trial session for Sheikh Jangi and the other defendants was held last Thursday before being postponed to May 14.

Earlier, Dana Taqi Al-Din, another member of Sheikh Jangi’s defense team, stated that the latter faces two charges, including accusations under Article 56 of the Iraqi Penal Code related to attempted murder and coup activity involving Sheikh Jangi, Bolad Barai, and 10 other defendants, in addition to a second case filed under Article 406.

Taqi Al-Din argued that the legal evidence in the case is “weak”, adding that the case carries “a clear political dimension.” He also noted that the forces involved in the arrests were affiliated with political factions and special units rather than regular police forces.

Earlier in May, 14 additional detainees were released, including Yassin Barzanji, who was responsible for securing Sheikh Jangi’s residence. On April 20, authorities released Mohsen Khoshnaw, Sheikh Jangi’s bodyguard, along with 11 other detainees linked to the “Laleh Zar” case.

Sheikh Jangi first appeared before a judge in Al-Sulaymaniyah court on January 12, 2026, before the case was referred to the Kurdistan Region’s Court of Cassation in Erbil for further review.

The case dates back to August 22, 2025, when armed clashes erupted near the Laleh Zar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah between forces affiliated with the PUK and fighters loyal to Sheikh Jangi. The clashes left casualties on both sides and were followed by the arrest of Sheikh Jangi and dozens of his supporters.