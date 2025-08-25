Kurdistan starts inquiry into Lahur's detention

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Public Prosecution office in al-Sulaymaniyah will launch an investigation into the events surrounding the arrest of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the "People’s Front" party, the Kurdistan Region’s Public Prosecution announced on Monday.

In a statement, the prosecution emphasized that the investigation seeks “to safeguard everyone’s rights within the framework of the constitution and the law,” urging all parties to abide by the law and affirming that “no one is above it.”

Clashes broke out earlier between security forces and Sheikh Jangi’s guards after a court issued a warrant for his arrest. He was detained along with his brothers, Polad and Aso, during a raid on his residence at the Lalazar Hotel in Sarchinar.

Sheikh Jangi, who once co-chaired the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was ousted by Bafel Talabani in 2021 after an internal rift. He later founded the People’s Front (PFP), which won two seats in the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections.