Commando Forces shut down tv channel funded by Lahur Sheikh Jangi

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Commando forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) raided the Kurdish-language Zoom News TV station in al-Sulaymaniyah on Friday, halting its broadcast after damaging and seizing equipment, the channel’s administration reported.

In an official statement, Zoom News held the security forces fully responsible, calling the operation a “clear violation of the law.”

The incident occurred amid heavy clashes that broke out overnight between security forces and gunmen loyal to Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front party and financier of Zoom News.

According to the channel, most staff evacuated the building during the violence, but some reporters remained and were later detained.

The clashes in al-Sulaymaniyah left three people dead on both sides and injured around ten others. Lahur Sheikh Jangi was arrested during the confrontation.